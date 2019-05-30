Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer - Northwest Chapel
4150 W. Laskey Rd.
Toledo, OH
Rosary
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer - Northwest Chapel
4150 W. Laskey Rd.
Toledo, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ the King
4100 Harvest Lane
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King
4100 Harvest Lane
Patricia A. Boham


Patricia A. Boham Obituary
Patricia A. Boham

Patricia A. "Trisha" Boham, age 75, of Toledo, passed away May 27, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital. Trisha was born March 17, 1944 in Adrian, MI to James and Anna (Abell) Clements. Patricia was a member of Christ the King. She loved gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas J. Boham; daughter, Courtney L. (Matthew) Sanchez; siblings, Josephine (DuWaine) Spiegel, Alice (Douglas) Miller, Marian (James) Humlong, Dorothy Okuley; three grandchildren, Jensen, Tristan and Alexandra Sanchez.

The family will receive guests Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Celebration will begin Saturday at 10:00 am. at Christ the King, 4100 Harvest Lane; with visitation at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Private burial will follow at a later date.

To leave a special message for Trisha's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019
