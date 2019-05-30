|
|
Patricia A. Boham
Patricia A. "Trisha" Boham, age 75, of Toledo, passed away May 27, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital. Trisha was born March 17, 1944 in Adrian, MI to James and Anna (Abell) Clements. Patricia was a member of Christ the King. She loved gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas J. Boham; daughter, Courtney L. (Matthew) Sanchez; siblings, Josephine (DuWaine) Spiegel, Alice (Douglas) Miller, Marian (James) Humlong, Dorothy Okuley; three grandchildren, Jensen, Tristan and Alexandra Sanchez.
The family will receive guests Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Celebration will begin Saturday at 10:00 am. at Christ the King, 4100 Harvest Lane; with visitation at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Private burial will follow at a later date.
Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019