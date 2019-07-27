|
Patricia A. Gable
Patricia A. Gable, age 62 of Millbury, Ohio passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Inpatient Unit, Perrysburg. She was born February 25, 1957 in Toledo to Charles H. and Norma (Henfling) Babcock.
A 1975 graduate of Maumee High School she earned her Associate Degree in Medical Coding. She was employed at Medical Management in Findlay then Omnicare Pharmacy in Maumee. She loved scrapbooking, camping, shopping and boating.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law Brenda Babcock; and father-in-law, Carl Gable. She is survived by her husband Ernest; daughter, Sara (Dirk) Howard; son, William Miller; grandchildren, Britten, Mackenzie and Mateo Edward Miller and Laylah, Ryleigh and Emmett Howard; sister, Peggy (Dan) Vantkerkhoff; brothers, Chris (Marge), Fritz (Deanna), Scott (Beth) and Jim Babcock; and mother-in-law, Shirley Gable.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-8 pm at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, Ohio. The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Childrens' Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on July 27, 2019