Patricia A. Gladfelter
Patricia A. Gladfelter, age 88 passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Lakes of Monclova. She was born January 15, 1931 in Toledo to John and Sophia (Domalski) Szymkowiak. She worked as a salesperson for the former Lamsons and Value City retiring after 41 years.
The widow of Donald F. Gladfelter she was also preceded in death by her son Donald F., Jr. and son-in-law Michael Burcewicz. Pat is survived by daughters Kathleen (Bill) May and Linda Burcewicz; grandchildren Tamara (Scot) Higgins, Melissa (Gary) Culler, Amy (Dan) Wilburn, Michael (Pam) Burcewicz; great-grandchildren Noah, Dylan, Brooklyn, Taylor, Eli, Sam and Donovan; and great-great-grandchildren Jaiden, Ian and Corbin.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019