Patricia A. Gray
Patricia Gray, ninety-six-year-old fashionista, accomplished homemaker, wife and mother; who single-handedly made June Cleaver look like an amateur, has peacefully and gracefully departed this world for her eternal home on Tuesday, September 8.
Born on August 11, 1924 in Morenci, Michigan, she moved to Toledo in her teens. She would say her greatest accomplishment was her family, especially her marriage to the love of her life, Leo. They married on October 26, 1946 and the love affair continued until his death in December 1995. We know the past 24 years and 9 months were heartbreaking for you without him. Give him a hug and a kiss from us.
Mom, thank you for; home-made dinners every night, making our house a home, memorable holiday gatherings, embracing your femininity, always being a lady and leading by example, our distain for paper plates and love of cloth napkins, our aversion for wearing white after Labor Day, our obsession with cleaning, our love of travel and music, embarking on piano lessons when you were in your fifties, any sacrifice you made for our 12 years of private education, not killing dad when you discovered you were pregnant at age 46, the yard stick (big brother to the wooden spoon) and for always saying, "Everything happens for a reason." Those words are resonating now more than ever.
You will be dearly missed by your children, Deborah, Peggy, Brian and Bridget; daughter's-in-law, Kathy and Mary; son-in-law, Denny; 23 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Cheryl; brother-in-law, Barry and several nieces and nephews.
We can only imagine the amazing reunion you are having with dad; your children, Pattie (Snyder) and Den; grandson, James; great granddaughter, Bailey; son's-in-law, Rick, Jim and Jim; your brother, Jack; besties, Leona, Clarice, Bev and Henrietta, the bridge club and the numerous others who have been patiently awaiting your arrival.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, at 12:00 p.m., at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com
