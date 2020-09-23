1/1
Patricia A. Harmon
1935 - 2020
Patricia A. Harmon

Patricia A. Harmon, age 84, a longtime resident of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Swanton Health Care after being diagnosed with dementia in 2014. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on December 13, 1935, to the late Peter and Imogene (Cox) Harmon. Patricia earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from The College of Mt. St. Joseph in Cincinnati and later earned her Master's Degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Aunt Patty loved to travel, spend time with friends and family, attend University of Toledo Women's Basketball games, Toledo Symphony and Lourdes College Lifelong Learning. She worked for many years as a Nursing Administrator for The Medical College of Ohio.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Donna Vorobik and Helen Pyles; and her nieces and nephews, Tracy (Mike) Szirony, Bryan (Dana) Pyles, Debbie Vorobik-McLane and Denise (Matt) Hughes; great nieces and nephews, Erin (Ethan) Gerken, Michael and Mikayla Szirony, Sydney, Brendyn, Jolie and Addison Pyles, Ryan Payne, Cody and Tessa McLane, Austin and Madison Hughes.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020, where those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six foot distancing. Funeral services for Patricia will be held at 6:00 P.M., Friday, September 25, 2020. Burial will be private for the family. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or the University of Toledo Foundation, 4510 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
SEP
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
