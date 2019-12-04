|
Patricia A. Johnson
Patricia "Pat" A. Johnson, 81, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Genoa Retirement Village. She was born in Oak Harbor, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Mary (Bodi) Van Etten, on February 5, 1938. She was a graduate of Genoa High School, class of 1957. Pat married Dave Johnson in Toledo, Ohio, on August 18, 1963, and after 40 years of marriage on November 4, 2003, he preceded her in death.
Pat above everything loved her family and her pet dogs, cherishing every minute she spent with them. She enjoyed watching sports and shared her enthusiasm with everyone as an avid Ohio State Football fan. In her quiet time, she was a voracious reader; and when she lived in Florida, she enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Pat is survived by her children, Tom (Shirley) Taviano and Jennifer (Mike Bain) Belsky; four grandchildren that she raised with her daughter, Jennifer, Allison, Rachel, Jonathan and Jacob; four grandchildren from her son, Tom, Erin, Gus, Travis and Ayla; her great grandchild, Kennedy Ann; brother, Dan (Earleen) Van Etten; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Phillip and Jim Van Etten and sister, Marilyn St. Marie.
The family will be holding private memorial services on Saturday, December 7, 2019, and suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Genoa Retirement Village, 300 Cherry St., Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019