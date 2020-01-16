Home

Patricia A. Kennelly


1945 - 2020
Patricia A. Kennelly Obituary
Patricia A. Kennelly

Patricia A. Kennelly, age 74 years, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away January 14, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 16, 1945, to Robert and Valeria Welker. Her parents preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas W. Kennelly; daughters, Karen (Mike) Mugler, Kristi Kennelly; grandchildren, Danielle, Robert (Kennedy Budd), and Matthew Kurek, Kaitlin (Jon) Cairnes, Meagan and Lauren Mueller, and great-granddaughter, Josephine Cairnes.

Keeping with Patricia's wishes, no services will be held. Burial will take place at Toledo Memorial Park at a later date.

The family thanks the staff of both Lakes of Monclova (Legacy Bldg) and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care of Patricia. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020
