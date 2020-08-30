Patricia A. Knierim



Patricia passed away unexpectedly on August 23rd, 2020. The world lost a special soul, but heaven got even brighter (Brent Momany). A free spirited gypsy soul whose mission in life was to bring joy to all. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, cards, bingo, bunco, casinos and especially garage sales and thrift stores. If she knew that you collected something, she was on the hunt to find gifts for you! A selfless giver to all, even perfect strangers that admired something of hers. To know her was to love her.



Survived by her companion, Dick Perry; her lifelong friend and 1st husband, Jim Momany; son, Jimmy Momany; daughter, Kimmy McKibben (Steve); her sister, Nancy Olmstead, B.I.L Duane Pribe and S.I.L Terri Swoboda; grandkids, Stacia (Julian) Napolitano, Candis (Drew) Jones, Jerid (April) McKibben and PJ McKibben (Ashley); great grandkids, Westley, Drew Ellyn, Olive James and Giovanni; and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as many loving friends. Preceded in death by husband, Chuck Knierim; brothers, Joe Pete Swoboda and John Swoboda; nieces, April Alborn and Jodi Swoboda.



An outdoor celebration of Patty's life will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020, at 1105 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616, at 2pm. Parking in the side lot, rain or shine. There will be cornhole, volleyball and 25 cent bingo (winner takes all) including a gift table with Patty's thrift finds to choose from. Food and pop will be provided. Please join us in honoring the life of Patty and to share your memories.





