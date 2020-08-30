1/1
Patricia A. Knierim
Patricia A. Knierim

Patricia passed away unexpectedly on August 23rd, 2020. The world lost a special soul, but heaven got even brighter (Brent Momany). A free spirited gypsy soul whose mission in life was to bring joy to all. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, cards, bingo, bunco, casinos and especially garage sales and thrift stores. If she knew that you collected something, she was on the hunt to find gifts for you! A selfless giver to all, even perfect strangers that admired something of hers. To know her was to love her.

Survived by her companion, Dick Perry; her lifelong friend and 1st husband, Jim Momany; son, Jimmy Momany; daughter, Kimmy McKibben (Steve); her sister, Nancy Olmstead, B.I.L Duane Pribe and S.I.L Terri Swoboda; grandkids, Stacia (Julian) Napolitano, Candis (Drew) Jones, Jerid (April) McKibben and PJ McKibben (Ashley); great grandkids, Westley, Drew Ellyn, Olive James and Giovanni; and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as many loving friends. Preceded in death by husband, Chuck Knierim; brothers, Joe Pete Swoboda and John Swoboda; nieces, April Alborn and Jodi Swoboda.

An outdoor celebration of Patty's life will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020, at 1105 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616, at 2pm. Parking in the side lot, rain or shine. There will be cornhole, volleyball and 25 cent bingo (winner takes all) including a gift table with Patty's thrift finds to choose from. Food and pop will be provided. Please join us in honoring the life of Patty and to share your memories.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
August 29, 2020
Went to school with Pat and would see her at various places for years. She always had a smile on her face and liked to have fun. Rest in pease Pat
Rosemary (Parker) Baumgartner
Friend
August 28, 2020
Oh Kim I am so sorry to read of your Mother's passing. And yes dear she certainly was a one of a kind. So loving and giving. I will cherish the times and fun we had at bingo yrs ago. What wonderful memories that you will have to remember as I do of my Mother. Last time I saw you both very briefly was yrs ago when I walked into the internet cafe. Right away she was smiling so pretty and took a few mins. to say hi. God bless you Kim and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat M. -- Millbury, Oh
Pat M.
Friend
August 28, 2020
Pat I never had some much fun playing Bunco with you and Joyce Chovan. You are one class act. I know you and Joyce will get together up there in heaven and play your old tricks. With Love Ginger
Ginger Carswell
Friend
