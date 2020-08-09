1/1
Patricia A. (Palen) Kruzel
1944 - 2020
Patricia A. (Palen) Kruzel

1944 - 2020

Pat passed away peacefully at home on May 10th, 2020, to be with her Maker. It was Pat's mother's birthday and Mother's day. Pat suffered for many years fighting cancer and other blood issues. Patricia married Raymond Kruzel July 3rd, 1993.

Beloved mother of three daughters, Cheryl Prodan (Dan), Tracy Mauder (Bill), and Dee Pullella (Dave); step mother to Stacy Liszewski (Dr.Ken), and Heather Terwilliger (Robert). Pat had five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and ten step-grandchildren.

Patricia was born in England where she spent most of her childhood. She moved to the U.S. and became a citizen. She left many friends and loved ones and will be deeply missed by all. Thank You, Lord, for sharing Pat for those years. A funeral service will be held at St.Ignatius Church, 212 N Stadium Rd, Oregon, OH 43616, August 22nd at 11am. Following mass we invite you to a celebration of life luncheon at Christ Dunberger Post 537, 4925 Pickle Rd., Oregon, OH 43616. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. Thank You!


Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St.Ignatius Church
