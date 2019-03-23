Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Patricia A. Mays Obituary
MRS. PATRICIA A. MAYS

Mrs. Mays, 82, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the Toledo Healthcare facility. She was a Jesup W. Scott High School graduate and worked in Production for the General Motors company before retiring. She is survived by son, Steven E. Mays; grandchildren, Antwan Jenkins, Sr., Jerell Fisher, and Ramus, Eric and Kristine Mays; 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Janet D. (Richard) Jackson and Carolyn A. Moody and brothers, Anthony W. and Douglas R. (Tina) Terrell. Funeral Services will be 11 am Monday, March 25, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/ Wake. Elder Audrey Ramsey, Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 23, 2019
