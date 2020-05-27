Patricia A. MitchellPatricia A. Mitchell, 77 of Oregon, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo surrounded by her children. Pat was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 13, 1942 to father Thomas (Tom) St. Germain and was raised by her grandparents, Thomas and Nellie St. Germain. She married her husband, John W. Mitchell December 17, 1960. Pat and her father Tom owned and operated The Old Roadhouse Inn, downtown Toledo for many years. She attended Shelton Park Church of God, Temperance, Michigan. Pat's greatest joy was spending time with her family, reading, hand stitch embroidery, watching Fox News, worked the election polls at East Side Central School.Surviving are her children, John (Denise) Mitchell, Tammy (John) Stover, Kimberly (Chris) Dorn; grandchildren, John "JT", Cody, Brooke (Matthew) Philpott, Jared Hornyak, Josh (Olivia) Hornyak, Devin (Elizabeth) Dorn, Brandon, Jadyn, Brandi (Eric) Harvey; great grandchildren, Peyton, Mattison, Evan, Hayden, Brycen. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; father, Thomas; sisters, Mary Kopp and Anna DePrisco.Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00-8:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road and where her funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Pat's family ask if you have underlying health condition please take care of yourselves and keep them in your thoughts, share a memory online. Visitors are asked to keep mindful of social distancing.