The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mummert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Mummert


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Mummert Obituary
Patricia A. Mummert

Patricia A Mummert, 84, of Sylvania, Ohio, formerly of Berkshire Place, passed away in the Kingston Health Care Center March 29, 2020. Patricia was born on December 7, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Louis and Eleanor (Seifert) Mannebach. Patricia was a 1953 graduate of the former Whitney High School. She went on to work for the former Canteen Co. as a vending maintenance worker for 30 years. Patricia was an avid Bingo player and loved the casinos. She also enjoyed playing all games including Euchre, Bunko, Scrabble and many others. Patricia enjoyed spending many years at their cottage in Michigan. She is most known by all for her joke telling. She had a gift for making people laugh.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth I. Mummert in 2005. Surviving are her daughters, J. Ann (Perry) Ratliff, Valerie (Jim) Jaffe, Lynn (Anthony) Longanbach, Amy (Jeff) Croston; son, Kenneth (Barbara) Mummert III; brother, Louis (Mary) Mannebach; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

A private burial to take place in Resurrection Cemetery. The family requests no flowers or gifts be sent to the funeral home. Please consider donations to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. Please view and sign Patricia's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Download Now