Patricia A. Mummert
Patricia A Mummert, 84, of Sylvania, Ohio, formerly of Berkshire Place, passed away in the Kingston Health Care Center March 29, 2020. Patricia was born on December 7, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Louis and Eleanor (Seifert) Mannebach. Patricia was a 1953 graduate of the former Whitney High School. She went on to work for the former Canteen Co. as a vending maintenance worker for 30 years. Patricia was an avid Bingo player and loved the casinos. She also enjoyed playing all games including Euchre, Bunko, Scrabble and many others. Patricia enjoyed spending many years at their cottage in Michigan. She is most known by all for her joke telling. She had a gift for making people laugh.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth I. Mummert in 2005. Surviving are her daughters, J. Ann (Perry) Ratliff, Valerie (Jim) Jaffe, Lynn (Anthony) Longanbach, Amy (Jeff) Croston; son, Kenneth (Barbara) Mummert III; brother, Louis (Mary) Mannebach; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
A private burial to take place in Resurrection Cemetery. The family requests no flowers or gifts be sent to the funeral home. Please consider donations to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. Please view and sign Patricia's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020