Patricia A. Pacynski



Patricia A. Pacynski, 79, passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born on June 20, 1939, to Ollie and Cecelia Guziolek. Patricia married Roland Pacynski on June 28, 1958.



Patricia is survived by children, Roland (Karen) Pacynski, Josie (Phil) Ahrens, Rosemarie (Tom) Bailey, Joseph (Ashley) Pacynski and Jennifer (Bob) Cherry. Also surviving is her sister, Phyllis (Michael) Pence; grandchildren, David (Nichole), Matthew, Phillip Ahrens, Donald, Kevin, Chris (Christina) and Tom Bailey, Collin, Kyle, Mackenzie, Ariel Pacynski and Jimmy Reynolds; great grandchildren, Piper and Aiden Ahrens, Maddisyn, Krystal, Tommy, Johnny, Ian, Ethan and Christopher Bailey. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Roland (9/16/2008); her parents; sisters, Barbara Olszewski and Darlene Owens; and brother, Aloysius Guziolek.



Family and friends may visit on Wednesday form 4-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home.



Memorial tributes may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Aunt Phyllis for all their love and support during this time not only to our mom but to the family.



Messages of condolences may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.



Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019