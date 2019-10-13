|
Patricia A. Price-Huffman
Patricia A. Price-Huffman, 80, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at peace in her home. She was born October 25, 1938 in Toledo to Edmund John and Laura Margaret (Faulkner) Hohenbrink. Patricia was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She previously worked at John Casablancas and also ran her own ceramics store.
Patricia's family was always her number one priority. She spent her free time doing crafts and sewing with her great-grandchildren; spent her time baking and cooking for all; and through her years of pain, she always put everyone else first. Despite her pain, she regularly attended church, parties, traveled, and still cared about others. While out at these events, most people would recognize her from her unique business card: homemade cookies. She gave them out to everyone as a gift from her heart.
Patricia is survived by children, Lynne (Albert) Bittner, Harold Price, Debbie (Paul) Gronbach and Earl Price; stepson, Jeffrey (Lori) Huffman; grandchildren, Karen (Bill) Murray, William; Michelle (Diego) Nakashima, Meah, Canyon; Tiffany (Steve) Karam, Sarah, Kaylee, Kylie; Erica Gronbach, Alaina, Matthew; Michael Gronbach; Benjamin (Julie) Price, Morgan, Garret, Savanah; Brittany Price; Courtney Miller, Alex; and brother, David (Janice) Hohenbrink. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Huffman; grandson, Zachary Price; and step-son, Matthew Huffman.
Family and friends may visit Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019