Patricia A. Schwamberger
Patricia Ann Schwamberger, 64, of Perrysburg, Ohio died December 31, 2019 in Perrysburg. She was born on March 17, 1955 to Robert F. Phyllis C. (Molloy) McGuire. She had been employed as Director of Health Information Systems for Advocate Health Care. Patricia married Robin M. Schwamberger on November 24, 1984 and he survives.
Also surviving are their children, Caitlin A. (Sean) Sullivan, Amy N. (Michael Ioanou) Schwamberger, grandchildren, Riley Sullivan, Finley Sullivan, Andreas (A.J.) Ioanou, John P. Ioanou. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Henry McGuire, Charlene Lyons, and Robert McGuire Jr.
Friends will be received on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home 222 E.S. Boundary Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) from 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with Pastor Matt Mimlitz officiating. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The , or Young Hearts for Life.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020