Patricia A. "Pat" Vasko
Patricia A. Vasko, 82 of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Pat was born in Toledo on December 21, 1936 to August and Kathryn (Kocsis) Gunther. She was a graduate of Clay High School. Pat retired from the former Schindler Haughton Elevator, where she was a secretary. Prior to working there, she was employed at Prestolite, in the personnel department. Pat was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church and until recently a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. She was known for her deep faith in God, her patience and kindness, and her ability to help people, whether just listening or giving advice. Pat was a proud member of AA for 23 years, leading meetings, sponsoring members, and helping many in their struggles. For over 20 years, Pat volunteered at St. Charles Hospital and at the Our Lady of Toledo Shrine. In the past few years, Pat enjoyed reconnecting with old friends and making new ones at the Oregon Senior Center. She also had a strong love of music.
Pat was the quarterback of her family, giving of herself to her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was a very loving and devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her children, Louis "Bunk" Vasko, Andrew (Marsha) Vasko, Katherine "Kathy" (Steve) Feher, John "Beaver" Vasko, Tricia (Bob) Galuzny, and Daniel "Rocko" (Stacy) Vasko; her grandchildren (to whom she was known as "Granny," "Nana," or "Nani") Ryan, Joshua, Lindsay, Katie, Kristi, Steve, Chase, Lexi, Kaylee, and Kelsey; great grandchildren, Mia, Owen, and Emma; and two great granddaughters on the way! Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Louis "Lou" Vasko.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. where the Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 North Stadium Road, Oregon on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Pat's memory are asked to consider the Hickman Cancer Center or Hospice of Northwest Ohio
