Patricia and David Eisinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia and David Eisinger

Patricia "Pat" Frances Eisinger (nee Behner), 79, and David F. Eisinger, 80, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on May 8, 2020 and May 14, 2020, respectively. Their passing was separated by only 6 days after over 50 years of marriage.

Patricia was born on April 15, 1941 and worked as a nurse in pediatrics before joining management on the post-op floor at Toledo Hospital, in addition to raising her children. David was born on January 22, 1940, serving in the Air Force and Coast Guard Reserves. He worked for Owens-Illinois before buying his own manufacturing company that serviced various industries for 30 years. David enjoyed woodworking and could often be seen riding his bike at home and around the Manapogo Campground. Patricia loved reading and doting on their granddaughters.

Patricia and David were preceded in death by their son, Daniel Eisinger. They are survived by their remaining children, David Eisinger (Lisa), Drew Eisinger (Jeannine), and Darren Eisinger (Rima); as well as 4 granddaughters: Ashley, Anna, Ava, and Alex Eisinger.

Patricia and David will be fondly remembered as loving parents and grandparents.

At their request, they will be cremated with no visitation or services provided. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111) Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 16, 2020
Dear Eisinger family , Ron and I are shocked and sad to hear of your loss. We send our love to you all.
Ron huntsman
Friend
May 16, 2020
Fond memories of visiting with the family. Especially at Manapogo which seemed to be their happy place. Peace and love
Carrie
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved