Patricia and David EisingerPatricia "Pat" Frances Eisinger (nee Behner), 79, and David F. Eisinger, 80, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on May 8, 2020 and May 14, 2020, respectively. Their passing was separated by only 6 days after over 50 years of marriage.Patricia was born on April 15, 1941 and worked as a nurse in pediatrics before joining management on the post-op floor at Toledo Hospital, in addition to raising her children. David was born on January 22, 1940, serving in the Air Force and Coast Guard Reserves. He worked for Owens-Illinois before buying his own manufacturing company that serviced various industries for 30 years. David enjoyed woodworking and could often be seen riding his bike at home and around the Manapogo Campground. Patricia loved reading and doting on their granddaughters.Patricia and David were preceded in death by their son, Daniel Eisinger. They are survived by their remaining children, David Eisinger (Lisa), Drew Eisinger (Jeannine), and Darren Eisinger (Rima); as well as 4 granddaughters: Ashley, Anna, Ava, and Alex Eisinger.Patricia and David will be fondly remembered as loving parents and grandparents.At their request, they will be cremated with no visitation or services provided. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111) Online condolences: