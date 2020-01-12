|
Patricia Ann Baranoski
Patricia Ann Baranoski, age 56, of Oregon passed away January 9, 2020. Patricia was born to Bernard and Leta (Ragan) Cherry on May 20, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio. Patricia was a 1981 graduate of Clay High School and a graduate of Owens Community College. She worked as a bookkeeper in payroll for Buckeye Mercantile and Vito's Pizza. Patty had a heart of gold and her family was the center of her life. She loved her television shows, especially soap operas. Patty enjoyed playing euchre and poker and playing her winning lottery numbers.
Patty is survived by her loving husband, Steven; children, Jeff Nero, Josh Nero, Lindsay Nero, and Justin Baranoski; grandchildren, Jayden, Mackenzie, and Connor; parents, Bernard and Leta Cherry; siblings, Bud Cherry, Steve (Paula) Cherry, Greg (Angel) Cherry, Deb Beck, Melissa (Alex) Szigeti, and Chris Cherry; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Epiphany of Our Lord St. Thomas 729 White St. in Toledo at 11 a.m. on Wednesday where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the or any organization that helps children with special needs.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020