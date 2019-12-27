|
|
Patricia Ann (Schultz) Barnes
Patricia Ann (Schultz) Barnes, age 86, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Altenheim Nursing Home, Strongsville, Ohio. She was born November 20,1933 to the late Leo and Blanche (Fries) Schultz. Pat was married to Roger Barnes on July 28, 1957, who preceded her in death on August 10, 2011.
Born in Napoleon, Ohio in 1933, she attended Grade School at St. Paul's Lutheran and High School at Napoleon "Patsy" went on to attend The Ohio State University, quickly becoming a passionate fan of the Buckeyes. She was a creative artist and an avid homemaker dedicated to the care of her family.
Patsy was a talented and successful singer, involved in all types of vocal singing. Shortly after moving back to NW Ohio after college, Patsy sang in the Toledo Civic Chorus, often as a soloist. It was there she met and fell in love with the Civic Chorus Director at the time, Roger Barnes. They married and lived in the greater Toledo area for the next 54 years, raising three sons in the process.
Pat sang in church choirs at Memorial Lutheran Church in Toledo and later at Olivet Lutheran in Sylvania. She also sang for many years in the Pride of Toledo Sweet Adeline's Barbershop Chorus, as well as performing with the "Meadowlarks", who were a very successful barbershop quartet.
Pat is survived by sons,
David (Karen), Brian, and Jeff (Annette); grandchildren, Sarah Orem (Chris), Annie, Nicole, Hannah, Alex, Jake and Joseph Barnes. She is also survived by two great-grandsons, Landon and Isaac Orem.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at
Newcomer, West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd. with Funeral Services beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Michelle Michem will be officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the , or Olivet Lutheran Church.
The Barnes Family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Shurmer Place, Altenheim Senior living and Crossroads Hospice for the loving care they provided.
To leave a special memory or message of support for the Barnes Family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 27, 2019