|
|
Patricia Ann (Paraskevi) Bellner
Patricia Ann "Paraskevi" Bellner, age 66 of Maumee passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the Northwest Ohio Hospice Inpatient Unit, Toledo. She was born June 19, 1953 in Toledo. She was a graduate of Start High School, a summa cum laude graduate of Lourdes College where she earned her Bachelor's degree and a graduate of Eastern Michigan University earning her Master's degree in social work with a therapeutic emphasis. With the help of the Area Office on Aging, Patti was instrumental in the growth and development of the Maumee Senior Program and the Maumee Senior Center at its present location. While at the Senior Center she pursued her degrees in gerontology and social work. She retired in 2011 to enjoy time with her family. She was known for her communication skills, compassion, quick wit and her love of Yorkies. It was very important to her to make any and all holidays special for her family. Patti loved the Lord and loved to share her faith and love of God with anybody who would listen.
Preceded in death by her father Nicholas Perris she is survived by her husband Steve; daughters Jennifer Farrell and Andrea (Deliverance) Farrell; son Christopher (DeeAnn) Farrell; grandchild Patrick Corlett, Jr.; great-grandchild Kylee Corlett; mother Penny (Sfakianos) Perris; brother Terry Perris; and sisters Sandra Perris-Thompson and Maria (Robert) Rosales.
Friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. where Trisagion Services will be held at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 740 Superior St. Toledo, Ohio where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee. The family suggests memorials to Northwest Ohio Hospice 30000 River Rd. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019