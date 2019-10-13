Home

Patricia Ann "Pat" Brewer


1943 - 2019
Patricia Ann "Pat" Brewer Obituary
Patricia Ann "Pat" Brewer

Patricia Ann Brewer, age 75, of Toledo, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio - Toledo on Monday, October 7, 2019 with her daughter by her side. She was born to Virgil and Ethel (Nottage) Baker in Toledo on November 10, 1943. Pat attended Woodward High School and was a lead cook at McDonald's in Sylvania for many years. Above everything, she loved her grandbabies!

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Lisa Brewer (Darrell Fletcher); grandchildren, Tamika Brewer and Veronika Brewer (Kyle Horton); great-grandchildren, Leah, Ajania, Linkin and Luke Brewer and Phoenyx Knight; grandsons-in-law, Christopher Thompson and Curtis Knight. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, John Nagel.

At Pat's request, there will not be any services.

To leave a special message for her family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
