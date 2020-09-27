Patricia Ann ClarkPatricia Ann Clark"No-ka-wa" age 81, of Toledo, passed away September 19, 2020 in Sylvania's Ebeid Hospice. Patricia was born July 8, 1939 in Toledo to Preston and Hazel (Flagg) Askam. One of five children, Pat worked as a nurse's aide at Toledo Hospital for 32 years until her retirement. She was Christian woman with a strong faith, who loved crafts, traveling and reading, but will be remembered as an avid Snoopy collector. She was a member of Point Place United Church of Christ and of The Miami Indian Tribe of Indiana.Surviving are her loving daughters, Wanda (Norman) Smith of MI, Vickie Naylor and Cheryl Cole (Jimmy). Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Vera Ruiz, Norma Rittner, Janet Smolenski and her brother, Preston Wilson.Patricia's Life Celebration will begin Sunday September 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 2907 Lagrange St. Toledo, Ohio. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home where the family will be receiving friends one hour before. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.