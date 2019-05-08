Home

Patricia Ann Clemens


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Clemens Obituary
Patricia Ann Clemens

Patricia Ann (Marquette) Clemens, born on April 11, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Anthony and Marjorie (Schaub) Marquette, passed away at age 80 on May 1, 2019 in the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Patricia was married to David C. Clemens, her high school sweetheart, for the past 61 years.

Patricia is survived by her husband David C.; daughter, Deborah Clemens; sons, Donald and Douglas; brother, Robert (Cheryl) Marquette; grandchildren, Paige (Adrian) Colon, Taylor Clemens; great grandchild, Maya Isabella Colon; and lifelong friends, Kay Walters and Norma Yuce. She was preceded in death by her son, David A. Clemens; and brother, James Marquette. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

Her passion for helping others was reflected in the great enjoyment she received working in the Sylvania School system for 25 years assisting students in learning English as a second language and preparing students to achieve their High School diploma through the GED program. She loved to cook, especially Italian cooking, classic movies, and spending quality time with family and friends. Patricia wished to share the following message. "Good-bye to my family and friends. I love you all very much. Be good to yourself, life is very precious. Enjoy every day. I surely did. Ciao!See you on the other side."

Abiding with Pat's final wishes there will be no visitation or services.

The family invites donations in Patricia's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Pat's immediate family will gather for a life celebration at a later date.

Assisting with arrangements; Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon, Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from May 8 to May 12, 2019
