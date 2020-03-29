Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Dedo


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Dedo Obituary
Patricia Ann Dedo

Patricia Ann Dedo, 84, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 23, 1936, to Edward and Florence (Bradner) Worden. She graduated from Waite High School in 1954 and then married the love of her life, Robert Dedo Sr., on July 2nd, 1955. Patricia enjoyed sewing, decorating cakes and her yard. She also had a passion for crafts, especially cutting wooden figurines with her saw. Patricia was a wonderful woman with a kind soul who will be deeply missed by her family, friends and 4 legged companion, Eddie.

Patricia is survived by her children, Michele Adler, Debra (Chris) Bauerschmidt, Robert (Kim) Dedo; grandchildren, Sarah, Tony, Shannon, Tiffany, Christopher, Ashley, Blake, Molly; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie (Gene) Krum and Linda Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother-in-law, Sherman Williams.

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -