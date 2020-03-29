|
Patricia Ann Dedo
Patricia Ann Dedo, 84, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 23, 1936, to Edward and Florence (Bradner) Worden. She graduated from Waite High School in 1954 and then married the love of her life, Robert Dedo Sr., on July 2nd, 1955. Patricia enjoyed sewing, decorating cakes and her yard. She also had a passion for crafts, especially cutting wooden figurines with her saw. Patricia was a wonderful woman with a kind soul who will be deeply missed by her family, friends and 4 legged companion, Eddie.
Patricia is survived by her children, Michele Adler, Debra (Chris) Bauerschmidt, Robert (Kim) Dedo; grandchildren, Sarah, Tony, Shannon, Tiffany, Christopher, Ashley, Blake, Molly; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie (Gene) Krum and Linda Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother-in-law, Sherman Williams.
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
