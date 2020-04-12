|
|
Patricia Ann Dittman
Patricia Ann Dittman, 74, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Flower Hospital. She was born in Toledo, October 10, 1945 to parents Charles and Frances (Furfaro) Dittman, who preceded her in death. Patricia was a 1963 Graduate of Central Catholic High School. Early in her career Patricia was employed with Willis Day. She then began working at the Griddle Cake Restaurant owned by her Aunt and Uncle (2nd parents) Joanne and Albert Shamy, where she remained for many years until the business closed. She was an avid sports fan who knew many of the players names and their backgrounds.
Patricia is survived by her significant other, John Miller; special cousin, caregiver, and "sister" Janet Shamy (Stephen) Gwin; sisters, Kathy Murphy and Sandra (Mike) Glover; and a host of cousins, nieces and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother William Dittman.
Patricia's life will be celebrated at a later date due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Central Catholic High School.
As John recalled, "What a wonderful life she had knowing that everybody she was in contact with had respect and cherished memories of her. She also had a great dedication for the work she did in life."
Professional services provide by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020