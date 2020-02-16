Home

Patricia Ann Fall


1975 - 2020
Patricia Ann Fall Obituary
Patricia Ann Fall

Patrician Ann Fall (Zachel), loving wife and mother of two, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Patti, daughter of John and Ruth Zachel and mother to Colton (15 years old) and Kennedy (13 years old) Keefe, was born on January 16, 1975 in Toledo, Ohio. She loved art, gardening, and spending time in nature watching wildlife. Patti enjoyed cooking, spending time at the lake with her family, and was proud to be a big sister to her brother, Corey as well as aunt to nephews Miller (16) and Sam (15).

Above all, she truly loved and cherished her children, Colton and Kennedy. Her happiness and energy was infectious when they were together and her entire face radiated pure joy. Even when they weren't together, they were the stars of every conversation. Whether it was how much they've grown, what they were learning in school, Colton's latest wrestling match or Kennedy's next band concert, they were never far from her thoughts and always in her heart.

Patti spent her life choosing the hardest path forward, but wasn't afraid to fight against the odds. She was truly kind and her heart was always in the right place, often helping others before herself.

While she will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her, she is finally at peace.

She was preceded in death by Carol Humphrey (aunt), Ann and Al Humphrey (grandparents), and Betty and Steve Zachel (grandparents). Patti will be forever loved and never forgotten by, husband Aaron; loving children Kennedy and Colton Keefe; devoted parents John and Ruth Zachel; loyal brother Corey (Katie); nephews Miller and Sam, and many other close friends and family members. Online condolences to

Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
