Patricia Ann Fulwider
Patricia Ann Fulwider, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Franciscan Care Center surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born on October 23, 1936 in Ravenna, Ohio to Roy and Florence (Morgan) Carey. Pat grew up in Toledo's Old North End where she attended St. Michael's Elementary School. She was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Pat married Bernie Cook and together they raised four children, Dr. Michael (Kathy) Cook, Jean (Val) Glinka, David (Donna) Cook and Daniel Cook. Pat was a devoted mother and was happiest around her family. She was the host of Sunday dinners for decades and the source of infinite laughter and many warm memories.
Patricia worked as a chef. Her most notable positions were held at St. Francis de Sales High School, where she was not only the chef and manager of the cafeteria but also cooked for the forty priests who resided there, and finally at The Toledo Museum of Art where she retired as the Head Chef. Pat was an accomplished cook and received many accolades for her skill and creativity in the kitchen.
Later in life, Patricia married Don Schuman and the two spent every second enjoying the time they had together. Soon after their marriage, Don passed away. About a decade later, Pat married Roy Fulwider. Together, Pat and Roy spent the better part of 15 years together before Pat was again widowed. They enjoyed hosting friends at Vineyard Lake and spending time with their families.
Pat's grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved to cheer them on at their wrestling meets, tennis matches, and softball, basketball and soccer games. Pat visited her children and grandchildren often, and always brought some of her famous chocolate chip cookies or other homemade treats. She would find any excuse to call or visit.
In 2003, Pat crossed paths with a childhood friend, Jim Oehlers. Both recently widowed, they formed a friendship that would turn into a love story for the ages. Pat and Jim spent the last 17 years together. They celebrated marriages, cheered on the Buckeyes, and welcomed great grandchildren. Pat and Jim loved one another's families as their own. They were partners-in-crime and soulmates who shared the joys and trials that accompany us into old age.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Daniel Cook; brother, Tom Carey and sister-in-law, Joanne Beavers. She is survived by her children, Mike (Kathy) Cook, Jean (Val) Glinka, David (Donna) Cook; grandchildren, Aaron Cook, Daniel Cook, Kiley (Hartwell) Marable, Nathan Cook, Jackie Glinka, Megan (Ronnie) Spangler, Melissa (Amber) Cook, Sarah Roytek; great-grandchildren, Eloise and Madalyn Spangler, Lillian and Gavin Roytek; fiancé, Jim Oehlers; sisters, Mary Carey and Michelle Kistenmacher; sister-in-laws, Millie Carey and Bonnie Cook; great-nephew, Matthew Beals; cousins; friends; Sister Jordan of the Franciscan Care Center who lovingly supported Pat, and gave her peace in knowing that she would return home to be with the Lord; and dear friend, Arthur Sussman who faithfully brought her Holy Communion each week. Also surviving Patricia are many close friends, including the residents at the Luther Haus of Temperance and Luther Woods of Toledo. Pat was also blessed with the love of her extended family, as well as the children, grandchildren and siblings (along their spouses) of Jim, Don, and Roy—all of whom brought so much joy into her life.
Patricia's family would like to thank the staff of the Franciscan Center for not only their excellent care, but also for their compassion and companionship.
Visitation will be Friday, July 10, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Mass for Patricia will be Saturday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. in Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43615. Livestreaming will be available at www.littleflowertoledo.org
. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Little Flower Catholic Church, or the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences can be shared atwww.sujkowski.com