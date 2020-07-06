Patricia Ann Fulwider, who made her mark as a chef and cafeteria manager at St. Francis De Sales High School and later the Toledo Museum of Art, died June 28 at the Franciscan Center while surrounded by friends and family.
The 83-year-old died as a result of congestive heart failure, said her granddaughter, Megan Spangler.
Ms. Fulwider worked as a chef and cafeteria manager for St. Francis De Sales High School from 1968 until 1977.
"She would go in in the morning and make homemade pies and homemade doughnuts every day for the kids, plus their lunch, plus the staff and faculty's lunch. Afterwards she would stay there and fix dinner for the 40 priests that lived in the residence there," Ms. Fulwider's daughter, Jean Glinka, said.
"I taught when she was there," said Val Glinka, Mrs. Glinka's husband and Ms. Fulwider's son-in-law. "Seven hundred boys, they all loved her and they loved her food."
Following her time at St. Francis, Ms. Fulwider became a chef for the Toledo Museum of Art, where she worked until 1994.
"Every soup my mother ever made was homemade from scratch," Mrs. Glinka said. "Every day the art museum would have, through their cafe, homemade soups."
"She never served anything out of a box," Mrs. Spangler added.
While at the art museum, Ms. Fulwider would cook for large gatherings celebrating certain exhibits, including 'The Age of the Rubens,' 'Impressionism,' and 'El Greco.' She would also cook dinners for symphony-goers in the Peristyle.
"This was way before the days of Google," Mrs. Spangler said.
Instead, her grandmother would research meals tailored to the exhibit or artist being celebrated, using authentic cookbooks.
Her family still has a suitcase full of letters and notes praising Ms. Fulwider's cooking and especially her "artful presentation" from this time.
Ms. Fulwider was born on Oct. 23, 1936, in Ravenna, Ohio, to Roy and Florence Carey. Mr. Carey worked for a time as the chief of police for the Oregon Police Department and Mrs. Carey worked in retail. Ms. Fulwider grew up in Toledo's Old North End where she attended St. Michael's Elementary School. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954.
She is self-taught, Mrs. Glinka said of her mother's cooking.
In 1955, Ms. Fulwider married Bernie Cook, with whom she had four children. They divorced in 1972. She then married Don Schuman in 1975. He died three years later. Ms. Fulwider was married to Roy Fulwider from 1980 until his death in 1995. Ms. Fulwider then reconnected with her childhood friend, Jim Oehlers, with whom she spent the past 17 years.
Ms. Fulwider raised her children in West Toledo and later moved to Luther House in Temperance, and then Luther Woods on Holland-Sylvania Road.
She had a cottage on Vineyard Lake where she was known to host "hobo" dinners for large gatherings, where she would cook large meals in 10-gallon pots, especially on the Fourth of July, Mrs. Glinka said.
"She rarely used a recipe, but from her days at St. Francis and her days at the art museum, she never made anything that wasn't huge, so all of her recipes call for a steam table pan, which serves 64 people," Mrs. Spangler said. "She never just made a little bit of anything."
Ms. Fulwider was preceded in death by her son Daniel.
Surviving are her fiancé, Mr. Oehlers; her sisters, Mary Carey and Michelle Kistenmacher; her children, Michael, Jean Glinka, and David, as well as her eight grandchildren and four geat-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe,114 E. Alexis Rd. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr St. A livestream will be available at www.littleflowertoledo.org.
Tributes can be made to Little Flower Catholic Church, or the Wounded Warrior Project
.
This is a news story by Ellie Buerk. Contact her at ebuerk@theblade.com
.