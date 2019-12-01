|
Patricia Ann Grabinski
Patricia Ann Grabinski, age 81, passed away peacefully in Glendale, Arizona, after a brief battle with cancer to be with her beloved husband, George, on November 18, 2019.
Pat was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 28, 1938. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and worked for Ohio Bell and Seaway Foodtown for many years before retiring with George to Peoria, Arizona. Pat and George loved to entertain visitors from back east. As tireless road warriors, they would pack up the car for day trips to share the desert scenery which they loved so much. As an avid wildlife lover, Pat would go to great lengths to protect the hummingbirds and quail that nested in her yard.
Pat traveled extensively with her best friend JoAnn from Arizona. They toured the United Kingdom and many European countries, as well as much of the United States and Canada. Additionally, she and JoAnn would occasionally escape the intense Phoenix summer heat at JoAnn's cabin in Munds Park.
Christmas was her favorite time of year to spend time with family and friends at her annual Christmas Eve dinner party. After dinner, all her friends would attend midnight mass, where, as part of the church choir, she could be heard singing her heart out. Her winning smile and sense of humor will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Robert A. and Margaret D (Konrad) Garber and sister, Carolyn.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her sisters, Mary (Henry) Siotkowski and Diane Dunaway; brother, Robert (Joyce) Garber and nieces, Denise Dunaway and Christine (David) MacDonald.
A Memorial Mass will be held on December 5, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6180 W. Utopia Rd, Glendale, Arizona, 85308. Internment will follow at Sundland Memorial Park, Sun City, Arizona.
Online condolences and memories of Pat may be offered at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona. www.hov.org.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019