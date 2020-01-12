|
|
Patricia Ann Griffin
Patricia Ann Griffin, age 91, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was born March 25, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio, to Myrtle (Mabry) Griffin and Herbert Cyril Griffin.
A graduate of Waite High School, Pat worked as an Ohio Bell telephone operator for thirty years. She later held positions at Champion and The Pharm.
As young women, Pat and her friend Elvina Pudlicki loved to travel, often to New York City to see Broadway shows, to Hawaii and to Las Vegas to see Frank Sinatra. For her 75th birthday, Pat fulfilled her life-long dream of traveling to Ireland.
Pat was the Griffin family historian and an avid collector of teddy bears. She loved giving treats to dogs, always kept her bird feeder full, and was almost unbeatable at Skip-Bo.
For years, Pat breakfasted at Bob Evans, where she made many dear friends, including Linda Ballas, whom the family thanks for her loving care and devotion over the last several years.
Patricia is survived by her sister, Carol Mellon and her brother, Paul Griffin. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Jim Mellon, Peggy (Mellon) Fernandez, Patti (Mellon) Johnson, Amy (Griffin) Betz, and Melissa (Griffin) Ludman, and her great-nieces and great-nephews.
Patricia Griffin was buried at Toledo Memorial Park on January 6, 2020.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020