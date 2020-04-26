Patricia Ann Lau Patricia Ann Ott Lau, 83, of Toledo, OH, passed away April 21, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. She was born May 30, 1936 to Melvin and Agnes Ott. She married William Lau on February 20, 1982 and he preceded her in death in 2005. Together they spent many winters in Ruskin, Florida. She was a secretary for many years and enjoyed crocheting in her spare time. Pat is survived by her stepdaughter, Daryl Ann Gibson; step granddaughter, Rochelle Bell; step-grandsons, Duane Lau Jr. and Paul Lau; plus cousins, friends, and caring neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepson, Duane Lau Sr. and step granddaughter, Evonne Gibson. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be directed to the Humane Society or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences to www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.