Patricia Ann Lau
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Lau Patricia Ann Ott Lau, 83, of Toledo, OH, passed away April 21, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. She was born May 30, 1936 to Melvin and Agnes Ott. She married William Lau on February 20, 1982 and he preceded her in death in 2005. Together they spent many winters in Ruskin, Florida. She was a secretary for many years and enjoyed crocheting in her spare time. Pat is survived by her stepdaughter, Daryl Ann Gibson; step granddaughter, Rochelle Bell; step-grandsons, Duane Lau Jr. and Paul Lau; plus cousins, friends, and caring neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepson, Duane Lau Sr. and step granddaughter, Evonne Gibson. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be directed to the Humane Society or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences to www.reebfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved