American Lutheran Church
17200 N Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85373
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
American Lutheran Church of Sun City
17200 N Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ
Patricia Ann "Patte" LeRoy


1929 - 2019
Patricia Ann "Patte" LeRoy Obituary
Patricia Ann "Patte" LeRoy

Patricia Ann "Patte" LeRoy (MacDonald) 89, passed away on Sunday, March 17th, surrounded by her loving family. Patte was born on July 29, 1929 to Ray and Melanie MacDonald in Toledo, Ohio. Graduated from Libbey High School and then the University of Toledo with a BA in Education.

She married the love of her life of 59 years, Jerry LeRoy, also from Toledo. In 1958, they moved to Arizona, where she taught elementary school for 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jerry LeRoy, great grandson, Scooter, nephews, Steve Sloan and Brett Baumgartner and brother-in-law, Sam Sloan.

Left to cherish her memory, her sisters, June Sloan and Sharon Baumgartner (Jim); nieces, Cynthia Hoffman (Ned) and Lori Dittman (Keith) of Ohio. Her children, Shelli Taylor (Joe), Mark LeRoy and Missy Garcia; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

Patte's celebration of life honors will be held at American Lutheran Church of Sun City, 17200 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ on Tuesday, April 9th, at 11:00 am.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 30, 2019
