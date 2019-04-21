Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner St.
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner St.
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lake Township Cemetery
Millbury, OH
View Map
Patricia Ann Martens, age 87, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away on April 17, 2019 at the Manor at Perrysburg. She was born July 27, 1931 to Arthur A. and Mabel (Traver) Martens in Lake Township. She worked for the U.S. Government for over 25 years as a Government Supply Manager. Pat was very involved in her community, serving on the St. Charles Hospital Auxiliary, and the St. Jerome Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Sodality. She was also a member of the Ageless Wonders senior group.

Left to cherish her memory are her cousins, Joanne Middaugh, Shirley (James) Philo, Mary DeVaul and Bernadine (the Late Donald) Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, and cousin, Jean Raether.

Friends will be received at the St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St. Walbridge, Ohio on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio. Memorial Contributions may be directed to St. Jerome Catholic Church or to the donor's choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, Ohio. Pat's family would like to thank the staff at Manor at Perrysburg and Hospice of NWO for their caring compassion during this difficult time. Online condolences to Pat's family may be made at:

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
