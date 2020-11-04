Patricia Ann Mensing
Patricia Ann Mensing, 91, of Oak Harbor, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born on October 29, 1929, in Sylvania, OH, to Eva (Mansfield) and Arthur Wilson. On August 11, 1951, in Sylvania, OH, she married Frank Mensing, and he preceded her in death on August 8, 2020.
Pat received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo, and was a teacher in Oak Harbor and Toledo for almost 15 years. She was a Librarian at the Oak Harbor Library for over 20 years. Pat was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor. She enjoyed reading, hooking rugs and quilting. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Pat is survived by her children, Frank "Buddy" (Mary) Mensing, Charles Mensing, and Barb Beshears; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tom, Zak, Daniella (Alan), Tiffany (Justin), Lindi (Jimmy), Lesli (Tim), Brittany (Chris), BriAnna, Micah, and Jackson and 8 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bernadine Dunn, Ellen Donnelly, Norma Donnelly; and daughter-in-law, Darling "Dar."
Memorial services will be conducted 11am, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, with burial to follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Per the state mandate, facial covering will be required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in memory of Pat may be given to the Endowment Trust Fund at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.comwalkerfuneralhomes.com