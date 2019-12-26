|
|
Patricia Ann Michalak-Muszynski
Patricia Ann Michalak-Muszynski, 83, of Toledo, after a brief illness was welcomed to Heaven by parents, Clement and Rose ( Klos ) Michalak and brother, George Michalak, on Friday, December 20, 2019. She attended St. Hedwig grade school and Central Catholic High School. Patti was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She loved being a homemaker and a caregiver to anyone who was in need. Patti enjoyed bowling, aerobics, swimming and festivals, especially the Polish and German fests. Dancing was Patti's main passion, especially polka dancing. She was a member of St. Agnes Parish where she was a Den Mother and volunteered for various events. Patti was past president of International Music Association (IMA) and a lifetime member of Toledo Area Polka Society (TAPS). She did childcare in her home for over 35 years as well as being an Avon Lady. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with family, especially around the Holidays. Christmas was her favorite, as a family tradition we shared the Oplatek, the Christmas wafer. Music could always be heard in the house early on from a transistor radio in the mornings when she was getting her sons ready for school. Patti was a good cook and her best all time favorite with the family was her Thanksgiving turkey and dressing. Her Beagle dogs were her best companions.
She is survived by her children, Gregory (Kim), Michael (Julio) and Daniel (Beverly) Muszynski; grandsons, Daniel II and Jacob Muszynski, Russell (Lyndsay) Brasher, Rachel Brasher and Renee' (Jacob) Market and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, OH, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 2:00 pm. until 8:00 pm. where funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Planned Pet-hood of Toledo.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 26, 2019