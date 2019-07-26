Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Patricia Ann (Harmon) Moore


1954 - 2019
Patricia Ann (Harmon) Moore Obituary
Patricia Ann (Harmon) Moore

Patricia Ann Moore, age 64, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born August 31, 1954 in Wauseon, Ohio to Richard James and Mildred May (Galbraith) Harmon. She married Kim Moore, and he preceded her in death.

Patricia worked in retail at Macy's Department Store, retiring in 2016. She loved gardening, was an avid reader, enjoyed scenic walks through Oak Openings Preserve and taking trips up north to the Sleeping Bear Dunes. Patricia was also a Detroit Tigers Baseball and Notre Dame Football fan.

Most of all, she cherished spending time with her granddaughter, Angelee and hanging out with her family and having cookouts on Long Lake.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Lynsey (Richard) Corwin, Andy Moore, Kiel Moore and Matt Moore; granddaughter, Angelee Coleman; her mother, Mildred Harmon; and siblings, Jim (Jole) Harmon, Wayne Harmon and Marsha (Gale) Young.

Besides her husband, Kim; Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Michael S. Moore and her father, Richard Harmon.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, July 28th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services celebrating her life will begin at 4:00 p.m., with Deacon Bob Gillen presiding. Interment at St. Richard's Cemetery will be held at a later date.

The family is grateful for the nurses and staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and St. Ann's and Mercy Health in Perrysburg who provided excellent care of Patricia during her illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Moore Memorial Student Scholarship Fund.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on July 26, 2019
