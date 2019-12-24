|
|
(News story) Patricia Ann Muszynski of Toledo, a longtime childcare provider who volunteered for her church and community, died Friday at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was 83.
She died of cardiogenic shock, son Gregory Muszynski said.
Ms. Muszynski, whose maiden name was Michalak, retired about 2017 after 35 years of providing childcare in her home, sometimes to as many as 10 children at a time. They ranged in age from newborns to pre-kindergarten.
"She was wonderful with children and she had [childcare] down to a science," Mr. Muszynski said.
"She would teach them and read to them, and they would have playtime," he said. "She really cared about them and would always ask their parents - that she would run into at a grocery store every once in a while - how the children who had grown up and left her care were doing."
Ms. Muszynski was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Toledo to Rose and Clement Michalak.
In 1954, she graduated from Central Catholic High School.
She then was a secretary for a Toledo printing and publishing firm for a few years.
In 1958, she married Richard Muszynski. When they divorced 10 years later, she became a sole caregiver to her three sons. He died in 2007.
When she wasn't providing childcare, Ms. Muszynski supplemented her income by selling cosmetics and other merchandise for Avon Products Inc., her son said.
Ms. Muszynski liked to spend her free time with her family and enjoyed the company of her pet beagles. She liked bowling, polka dancing, aerobics, swimming, and attending parish festivals.
"Polka dancing was her passion," her son said, adding that she got it from her mother, who was of Polish origin, as well as her father.
Ms. Muszynski was a member of St. Agnes Parish, where she volunteered for various events and as a Cub Scout den mother.
Her other memberships included the Toledo Area Polka Society and International Music Association, of which she was a past president of the local chapter.
Surviving are her sons, Gregory, Michael, and Daniel Muszynski, and two grandsons.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday in the Urbanski Funeral Home, 5055 Secor Rd., where funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m.
The family suggests tributes to Planned Pethood.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 24, 2019