Patricia Ann (Trapp) Walters



Patricia "Pat" Ann Walters, 86 years, of Whitehouse, OH, previously from Melbourne, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lakes of Monclova. She was the first daughter of Fred and Ann Trapp, born on February 8, 1933, in Whitehouse, OH. In 1950, she and Dick Walters married and celebrated 68 years and 9 months together, dancing their way through a wonderful life journey.



Pat was a woman who lived by faith, with a strong love for God, her family and life. Pat loved to help others, giving her time for activities at church, hospitals, and school for her four children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She always made birthdays and holidays special and loved baking, especially her awesome pies, cookies, and strawberry shortcake. While Pat was always ready to play cards with family and friends, she really loved the fellowship just as much as the game. Music and dancing made her happy—taking time to teach her children to dance (especially the Polka) and dancing at weddings and festivals with her husband.



Pat had a servant heart and encouraged others to serve. Throughout her life she served at Neapolis Church of Christ, Garden Park Church, Boulevard Church of Christ, Palm Bay Christian and most recently at First Baptist Church of South Brevard. She was an active member in Toast Mistress of Toledo, serving as officer and in many roles. As a church secretary, she wanted to encourage others in that role and developed Church Secretaries' Association, offering seminars for growth in their careers. While in retirement she served 20 years as the leader of Volunteer Services with Health First in Melbourne, Florida.



Early in her career she worked for the Civil Service and BGSU; however, most of her career, Pat was the Church Secretary for Boulevard Church of Christ. She was devoted to this role and enjoyed working closely with ministers and everyone who attended. There were many deep friendships fostered during her time at Boulevard Church, friendships which have carried through generations, filled with love and a devotion to God.



She retired in 1993 and enjoyed retirement in Florida with Dick, taking many trips with their children and later in life their grandchildren.



Pat is survived by her children; Rebecca (Don) Firsdon, Ron (Jodi) Walters, Mike (Nicole) Walters; Daughter-in-Law Debbie Walters along with grandchildren; Brett (Monica) Firsdon, Tyler (Jessica) Firsdon, Amanda (David) Cook, Craig (Heather) Walters, Olivia, Mei-Lin and Sadie Walters and Rachel and Jacob Walters; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Lillian, Jocelyn and Lucas Firsdon and Savannah Cook and sisters, Doris Shepard and Vicky Ryan. She was preceded in death, by her husband Richard (Dick) Walters who past just 40 days ago, son Robert (Bob) Walters and parents.



A special thank you for the care and comfort the staff of Lakes of Monclova and Heartland Hospice provided to our family over the past few weeks.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, Ohio. Services will be at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2019 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests considering a gift to Anthony Wayne Education Foundation/Bob Walters Scholarship Fund. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019