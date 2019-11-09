Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Patricia Ann Watson Obituary
Patricia Ann Watson

Patricia Ann Watson, 88, of Toledo, passed away on November 7, 2019. She was born to John and Sophie Lewandowski in Toledo. Pat was a devoted homemaker and cherished her family. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and their Altar Society. Patricia enjoyed bingo and was a great cook.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and sister Evelyn (Paul) Neift. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard "Dick" Watson; children, Rick (Rose) Watson, Don Watson, and Karen (Peter) Johnson; granddaughter, Rachel Watson; step-granddaughter, Megan Drew; and many extended family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 3-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 with prayers in the Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 9, 2019
