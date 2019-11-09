|
Patricia Ann Watson
Patricia Ann Watson, 88, of Toledo, passed away on November 7, 2019. She was born to John and Sophie Lewandowski in Toledo. Pat was a devoted homemaker and cherished her family. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and their Altar Society. Patricia enjoyed bingo and was a great cook.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and sister Evelyn (Paul) Neift. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard "Dick" Watson; children, Rick (Rose) Watson, Don Watson, and Karen (Peter) Johnson; granddaughter, Rachel Watson; step-granddaughter, Megan Drew; and many extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 3-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 with prayers in the Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Charles Borromeo Church.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 9, 2019