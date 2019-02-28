Patricia Ann Weis



Patricia Ann (Magrum) Weis, 85, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born in Perrysburg to Leonard and Helen (Shiple) Magrum on March 28, 1933. Patricia married the love of her life, Bernard "Bernie" J. Weis on July 23, 1955 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg. Patricia loved line dancing, playing Bingo, cooking, reading, gardening, and spreading the word of the Lord. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and was always generous with giving and getting hugs and kisses from her loving family and friends.



She is survived by her husband, Bernie; children, Marsha (Brad) Keesee, Brian Weis, Randy (Anne) Weis, Robin (Don Hendershot) Lafferty, Julie (Woody) Rothermund, David (Tina) Weis; grandchildren, Chris (Astride) Weis, Zachary (Tiffany) Keesee, Sarah Peske, Jared (Katie) Weis, Shaun Park, Lindsey (Fiancé Devin Justice-Dreier) Park, Jon (Arianna) Weis, Jayne (Joshua) Bialecki, Austin Keesee; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Theresa Babcock, Rita Klar, Frances (Don) Rothensbuehler, Judy (Steve) Williams, Mary Worchuk; and countless friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Charles, Aloysius, and Suzanne.



Friends will be received on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133), where a Rosary Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to St. Rose School or Ebeid Hospice, 5340 Harroun Road, Sylvania, OH 43560. Online condolences to the family may be made at:



www.witzlershank.com





