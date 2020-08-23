Patricia Ann WicherWhen you read the poem, The Dash, it is a reminder of how important thatlittle – is.During her life, our mother Patricia Ann (Connors Loftus) Wicher lived her dash to show others so much love.With sadness in our hearts but with happiness that she was so loved, we now say goodbye to one of the most amazing women that walked this planet earth.She was a graduate of Sylvania High School in 1963. She was the owner of Mother Nature Country Crafts for years in Lambertville, MI.Patricia is survived by her husband of 41 years, Horst Wicher; 2 daughters, Tammy Lyn Connors and Wendy McCloud; 3 bonus children, Frank (Bonnie) Wicher, Marion Rapp and Marc (Lisa) Wicher; 11 grandchildren, Chad White, Brittany Connors, Amber McCloud, Kayli McCloud, Nathan McCloud, Tasha (Jack) Harris, John Rapp III, Mason (Shandi) Wicher, Andrea (Wicher) husband (Anthony Vinturini) Ryan Wicher and Katarina Wicher. Of course, 5 great grandchildren; we can't forget her extra bonus child, Zachary McMahon; and her Shitzu, Buddy. She is also survived by her sister, Linda (Tom) Moy and brother, Bruce (Pam) Loftus; many other nieces, nephews and c usins that loved her so much.Patricia was preceded in death by both her parents, Margaret and Raymond Loftus; her 1st husband, John Connors; her grandson, Cotey White; her 3 brothers, Buddy Loftus, Chris Loftus and Tim Loftus.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Our Mom Loved You All So Much. We've lost an angel here on earth that fought a tough battle. Be sure to keep an eye out for special butterflies.Online condolences to