Patricia Anne Elmore
Patricia Anne Elmore, of Maumee, died suddenly June 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital following a brief illness. She was born December 11, 1939 in Fremont, OH. She leaves behind her loving husband, Bill, of 60 years, their three children, David (Linda), Mark (Tracey) and Daniel (Sherie) as well as 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Pat will be remembered as a devoted wife, mom and grandmother as well as a loyal Ohio State Buckeye fan. She was a "pushover" to her beagles over the years and for her love of Josh Groban.
The family will receive guests Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer- SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish in honor of her granddaughter's wish or to a charity of the donor's choice in Pat's memory.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.