Patricia Anne Hornsby
Patricia Anne Hornsby, 85, of Maumee, passed away Monday evening, October 7, 2019, at the Lakes of Monclova. She was born August 18, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, to Orville and Hazel (Parke) Hall. She was a 1952 graduate of Whitmer High School and worked for a number of years as a cashier at Food Town.
On December 27, 1952, she married Jacob Blanchard in Toledo; he preceded her in death in 1979. She was lucky to find love twice in life and married Palmer Hornsby in 1980. She was a member of Monclova Baptist Church.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Palmer Hornsby; one daughter, Debra (Carl) Gibson; two sons, David and Dean Blanchard; and stepson, Paul (Roberta) Hornsby. She loved her grandchildren dearly and is survived by six granddaughters, Holly Blanchard, Polly Petoskey, Tanya (Andre) Stribling, Kristin (Jason) Kahl, Kari (David) Kolb, and Amy Blanchard; two grandsons, Craig (Molly) Woodling and Adam (Heather) Hornsby; and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren;. nieces, Diane (Larry) Friedman and Marcia (Ed) Packer-Lang also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jake, and sister, Marilyn.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4-8 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, where services will follow on Saturday at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to Monclova Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 9, 2019