Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
24250 Dixie Hwy.
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
24250 Dixie Hwy.
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne Jackson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Anne Jackson Obituary
Patricia Anne Jackson

Patricia Anne Jackson, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on March 1, 2019. She was born to Frederick R. Messmer and Theresa F. (Mick) Messmer in Columbus, Ohio, on October 11, 1929. In 1947, Pat married John E. Jackson, who preceded her in death in 2005.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Louise Jackson and Patricia Jackson (John Leslie) of Toledo; sons, John E., Jr. (Connie) of Sandusky, Robert N. of Columbus, Stephen E. (Rose Ellen) of Bowling Green, Jeffrey E. of Swanton, and Frederick E. (Kim) of Toledo; and her sister, Jane (Claude) Dixon of Columbus. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Pat's name to St. John XXIII Building Fund.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 24250 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, Ohio. The Reverend Herbert Weber will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Mass from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now