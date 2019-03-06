Patricia Anne Jackson



Patricia Anne Jackson, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on March 1, 2019. She was born to Frederick R. Messmer and Theresa F. (Mick) Messmer in Columbus, Ohio, on October 11, 1929. In 1947, Pat married John E. Jackson, who preceded her in death in 2005.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Louise Jackson and Patricia Jackson (John Leslie) of Toledo; sons, John E., Jr. (Connie) of Sandusky, Robert N. of Columbus, Stephen E. (Rose Ellen) of Bowling Green, Jeffrey E. of Swanton, and Frederick E. (Kim) of Toledo; and her sister, Jane (Claude) Dixon of Columbus. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Pat's name to St. John XXIII Building Fund.



The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 24250 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, Ohio. The Reverend Herbert Weber will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Mass from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary