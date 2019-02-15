Patricia Anne Mason



Patricia Anne (Wood) Mason was born in Fremont, Ohio on May 5, 1930 to Kenneth and Alberta (Dorr) Wood. Patt was predeceased by her parents; husband, Ralph Mason; significant other, Richard Holey; son, Robert Nelson; step-daughter, Judy Hansen; step-son, Larry Mason; granddaughter, Laurie Greene; and brother, Thomas Wood. She is survived by daughters, Sandy Nelson Stover and Susan (Ed) Gilbert; daughter-in-law, Lynne Mason; son-in-law, Niels Hansen; 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.



Prior to her first marriage, Patt modeled for a Toledo agency and then became a bookkeeper and an executive secretary. Her artistic interests lead her to become an interior decorator for Ethan Allen Gallery in Sylvania, Oh. Patt and Ralph retired in 1975 and left their Toledo home and active involvement with North Cape Yacht Club to move to Pompano Beach, FL. In retirement, she immersed herself in volunteer work for the community. She was PTA President for Broward County Council's 176 schools; worked on Congressman E. Clay Shaw's drug prevention committee; and became an education lobbyist. She then went on to serve on the Florida State Board of PTAs for 4 years.



When her husband, Ralph, passed away, Patt reconnected with a Whitmer High School classmate, Richard Holey, and moved to Clewiston, FL. They had a wonderful 23 years together and traveled the world. In Clewiston, she was President of the Hospital Auxiliary for 7 years; President of The Glades County Women's Club; President of The Green Thumb Garden Club and was a member of the Clewiston Chamber of Commerce. Patt and Richard returned to their roots and lived in Lambertville, MI, where she was Chairman of their HOA.



Her daughters would like to thank family and friends for their love and support. They will welcome you at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1-4 p.m for a Celebration of Patt's Life. They request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of NW Ohio in recognition of the wonderful work they do; The Humane Society; or a .



Published in The Blade from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019