Patricia (Carpenter) Baldwin, age 74, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019. Patricia was born in Toledo, Ohio to Troy and Helen (Fryman) Carpenter.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Robert Baldwin Sr. and brother Robert Carpenter.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Tambra (Joseph) Perry of Oregon, Ohio; and her son, Robert (Pamela) Baldwin, Jr. Patricia is also survived by sisters: Jane Wise, of Whitehouse, OH; Betty Dupont, of Toledo, OH; Barbara Scheuerman, of Temperance, MI; Judy Kiss, of Toledo, OH; brothers: Troy Carpenter, of Perrysburg, OH; Jack (Joyce) Carpenter, of Oregon, OH; Jim Carpenter, of The Villages, FL; sister-in-law Monica Carpenter, of Walbridge, OH; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 23 nieces and nephews.

A Waite High School Graduate of the Class of 1962, Patricia worked in Tampa, FL in general bill collections until her retirement. She enjoyed playing golf.

A loving mother, grandmother and aunt, Patricia loved sharing time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Patricia will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family plans to hold a private memorial service for Patricia.

Habegger Funeral Services is honored to serve Patricia's family and encourages family and friends wishing to share a fond memory or condolence to do so by visiting www.habeggerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019
