Patricia C. Codner
Patricia Carol Codner, 70, passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born in Toledo on December 31, 1948 to Kenneth and Dorothy (Rodbush) Curtis. Pat graduated from E. L. Bowsher High School. She loved children, and worked for many years at Hand in Hand Daycare. Pat also enjoyed her Hallmark movies and HGTV.
Pat is survived by her loving husband Delphin "Sonny"; her children, Kelly Peffley, Patrick and Derrick Codner; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers, Daniel (Wanda) and Fr. Nicholas Cunningham, and sister Myrle (Bill) Reeder. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Matthew Codner, and sister, Peggy Roberts.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Monday, October 28 from 4-8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at 10 a.m. at Coyle, followed by interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to The Victory Cancer Center or Hospice of NW Ohio. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019