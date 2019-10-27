Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Codner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia C. Codner


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia C. Codner Obituary
Patricia C. Codner

Patricia Carol Codner, 70, passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born in Toledo on December 31, 1948 to Kenneth and Dorothy (Rodbush) Curtis. Pat graduated from E. L. Bowsher High School. She loved children, and worked for many years at Hand in Hand Daycare. Pat also enjoyed her Hallmark movies and HGTV.

Pat is survived by her loving husband Delphin "Sonny"; her children, Kelly Peffley, Patrick and Derrick Codner; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers, Daniel (Wanda) and Fr. Nicholas Cunningham, and sister Myrle (Bill) Reeder. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Matthew Codner, and sister, Peggy Roberts.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Monday, October 28 from 4-8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at 10 a.m. at Coyle, followed by interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to The Victory Cancer Center or Hospice of NW Ohio. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now