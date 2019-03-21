Patricia Christine Woody



Patricia Christine Woody "Woody" passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 10, 1946 to Claude and Jean Relford in Toledo, Ohio.



Pat graduated from Woodward High School in 1964. She retired from Toledo Public Schools after 30 years of service. Pat was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She raised her children with an abundance of motherly love and fatherly toughness.



Pat was an avid Buckeye fan. She enjoyed playing Bingo, playing games during the holidays and loved spending time with family and friends at the pool. Pat also enjoyed her daily conversations with her great-niece Kristin as well as corresponding with her dear cousin Lynn from overseas.



Pat was the proud and loving mother of son Lou (Rebecca Marie) Woody and daughter Angela (John) Dile. She also loved her grandchildren RJ (Jessica), Louis (Christin), Jordan, Brad and her great-grandchildren. Pat is survived by her brother Jim (Jeanne) Relford, niece Renee, cousins and her loving family from England.Preceding Pat in death were her parents Claude and Jean Relford and her nephew Jamie Relford.



A very special thanks to JoJo, Melissa and Mindy at the Toledo Clinic Cancer Center and the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital 4C for the gentle loving care they provided to our mom.



Friends are invited to visit from 2:00 – 6:00 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Ave, where a memorial will begin at 6:00 pm.



Memorial donations can be made to of Northern Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019