Patricia Corrine Schmitt
1965 - 2020
Patricia Corrine Schmitt

Patricia Corrine Schmitt, age 54, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. The daughter of Robert and Constance Morgan, she was born September 23, 1965 in Cleveland, OH. She married Eric Frederick Schmitt. Trish graduated from Baldwin Wallace with Bachelor's of Arts.

Today was a very difficult day for me. I lost my best friend. Trisha was not only the kindest person I ever met, she always had it in her heart to help others before she would help herself, which was one of the qualities I admired so much about her. We lived large, traveled, and had a lot of fun. What a beautiful soul, I will miss her dearly and believe she is in a better place. I love you so much Trish and I will be lost without you, your loving husband forever Eric.

She is survived by her husband, Eric; mother, Constance Morgan; sisters, Pamela, Robin and Sherrie.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
