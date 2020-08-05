1/1
Patricia Dana Dodd
1926 - 2020
Patricia Dana Dodd, nee Bodiford, died in the early morning of Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Columbus, OH. She was 93 years old. The cause of death was the novel coronavirus.

The eldest of six children, Pat was born in Springville, AL, on December 11, 1926, to Alma Irene and John Paul Bodiford. Her family's simple, often challenging, circumstances inspired a deep humility and compassion for others that were the cornerstones of her character. Stunningly beautiful, self-taught and proudly independent, Pat left the South at the age of sixteen and worked as a fashion model until she met and married David Dana, son of New York socialite Eleanor Naylor Dana and her husband, noted industrialist Charles A. Dana. Together they moved to Toledo, OH, where David worked for the Dana Corporation.

Pat's life's work and greatest joy were her five children. She traveled widely, especially with her third husband, Edwin D. Dodd, who was the Chairman and CEO of Owens Illinois. Together they explored the world and delighted in hosting large and boisterous family gatherings at their homes in Perrysburg, OH, the Bahamas and their farm in West Virginia.

She was an active philanthropist, serving for many years on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo and on the Board of The Randall M. and Nancy M. Dana Foundation.

She was a frequent feature in the society pages, always glamorous and beautifully turned out. Wardrobe was her only acknowledged—and utterly unrepented--vice.

Pat was preceded in death by her beloved eldest son, Randall Dana; and her husband, Edwin Dodd. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy (Randall) Dana of Columbus, OH; son, Charles Dana of Columbus, OH; daughter, Deborah (Patrick) Horvath of Edwards, CO; daughter, Stephanie (Duane) Stranahan of Bozeman, MT; daughter, Amy (Joseph Profaci) Dana of Greenwich, CT; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her three sisters and a brother.

A private service will be held for the family. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
